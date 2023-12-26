Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up to $25.70

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.70, but opened at $26.32. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 52,057 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KYMR. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 357.47% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 216,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,965.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,552,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Amundi bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

