Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Kyndryl by 142.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on KD shares. TheStreet raised Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Kyndryl Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE KD traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. 155,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,357. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $20.55.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
