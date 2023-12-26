Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.18

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.18 and last traded at $58.40, with a volume of 7203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.04.

Kyocera Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Kyocera’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, December 28th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 28th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 28th.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera ( OTCMKTS:KYOCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kyocera Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

