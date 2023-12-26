La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.82

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.82 and last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 90473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.13.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 61,398 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 67.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 137,032 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 60,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Stories

