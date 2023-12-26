Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 26th

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE LIF opened at C$32.59 on Tuesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$27.04 and a 52 week high of C$39.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a net margin of 92.67% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of C$47.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.3099298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

