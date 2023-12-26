Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.95

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 119005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49,885 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,758,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 78,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

