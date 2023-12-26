LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $477,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,745,359.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $477,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,745,359.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,441,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,261,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.84. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $87.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

