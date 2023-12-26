LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 9,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.15. The stock had a trading volume of 570,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

