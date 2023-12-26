LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,833,000 after purchasing an additional 903,042 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,691,000 after purchasing an additional 492,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.62. 273,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

