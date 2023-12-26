LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 2.3% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.60. 191,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,130. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average is $118.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.