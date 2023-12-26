LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 81 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $552.12. The stock had a trading volume of 18,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.90 and a 200 day moving average of $482.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $568.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

