Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LARK stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. The company has a market cap of $107.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Ball acquired 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $54,338.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,935 shares in the company, valued at $115,673.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $110,663 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

