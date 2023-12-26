Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,081,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,077 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,822. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LVS

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.