Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $8.91

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $8.61. Lavoro shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 2,688 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Lavoro in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Lavoro Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lavoro during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

