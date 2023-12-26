Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up approximately 0.7% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.