Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Has $433,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 0.4% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Susquehanna began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

