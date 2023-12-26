Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,750 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned 0.39% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 405,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 204,086 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

