LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.75

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.75 and last traded at $86.75, with a volume of 484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.95.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.
