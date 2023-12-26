LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.75

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.75 and last traded at $86.75, with a volume of 484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

About LEG Immobilien

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66.

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

