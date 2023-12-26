Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 17,400 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,741,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $422,124.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $393,588.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,221 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $50,794.27.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,561 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $104,538.12.

On Monday, December 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,061 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $185,322.39.

On Monday, November 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,568 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $80,672.48.

On Monday, November 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $382,974.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,223 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $115,323.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,466 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $47,174.58.

On Monday, October 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $310,764.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

LEGH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 103,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $601.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.97. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.25 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Articles

