Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.40

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 16437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.19) to GBX 333 ($4.23) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.00) to GBX 290 ($3.68) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LGGNY
Legal & General Group Stock Performance
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Legal & General Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.