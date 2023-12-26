Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.40

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 16437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.19) to GBX 333 ($4.23) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.00) to GBX 290 ($3.68) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

