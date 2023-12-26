Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $90.09 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.31.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LEGN

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.09. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.