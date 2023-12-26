Lennox International Inc. (LII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on January 17th

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Lennox International has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lennox International to earn $19.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of LII traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $445.14. The company had a trading volume of 26,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,462. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $232.00 and a 52 week high of $451.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The company's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennox International news, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total transaction of $439,427.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,975 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,472 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Stephens raised shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $332.00 to $455.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.40.



Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

