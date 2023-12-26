Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Declares $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Lennox International has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lennox International to earn $19.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Lennox International Price Performance

NYSE LII traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $445.55. 25,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $232.00 and a 1-year high of $451.31. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $401.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.65.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,539 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.70, for a total value of $2,968,104.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,288.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,975 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,472. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 151.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 204.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 839.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. Barclays increased their target price on Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.40.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

