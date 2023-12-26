Leslie E. Donato Sells 3,400 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.13, for a total value of $687,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,945.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

COR stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.09. 732,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.48 and a 52-week high of $205.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.89 and a 200-day moving average of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

COR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $846,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Cencora by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $11,684,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 28.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

