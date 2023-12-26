Leverty Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,390 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 1.7% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $340,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.16. The stock had a trading volume of 948,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,204. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.