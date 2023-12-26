LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys 19,350 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises 3.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.21% of Lululemon Athletica worth $100,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $510.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $511.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.31.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.