LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $14.74 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,369,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,950 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.15% of KeyCorp worth $14,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in KeyCorp by 330.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

