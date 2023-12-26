LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 23,300 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,380 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies comprises 1.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.69% of Ormat Technologies worth $28,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ORA opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $94.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

About Ormat Technologies

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

