LGT Capital Partners LTD. Raises Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 581,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in BCE were worth $22,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 17,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 88.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 7,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of BCE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

