LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 42,560 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,560 shares during the quarter. Universal Display accounts for about 1.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $45,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter worth $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 26.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 60.0% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $189.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $103.32 and a 12 month high of $194.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.94.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.60.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

