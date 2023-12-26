Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,090 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 223.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.11. 160,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,563. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $225.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.33.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $998,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,930.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,310 shares of company stock worth $10,793,905. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

