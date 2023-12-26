Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,253 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.95. The stock had a trading volume of 61,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,185. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

