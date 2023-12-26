Liberty Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,326 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 40,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 66,779 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 752,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

