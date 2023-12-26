Liberty Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $166,747,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $60.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197,618. The stock has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average of $64.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

