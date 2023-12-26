Liberty Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $47.66. 226,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,800. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

