Liberty Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

