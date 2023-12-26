Liberty Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $64.39. 406,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $64.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.