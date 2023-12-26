Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises 1.1% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.31. 822,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,887,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

