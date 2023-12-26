Liberty Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in American Tower by 113,099.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.16. 242,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.79. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

