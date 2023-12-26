Liberty Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Trimble by 319,324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,126,122,000 after buying an additional 77,915,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,680,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $724,265,000 after purchasing an additional 80,580 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,610,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $560,955,000 after purchasing an additional 201,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,401,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,670,000 after purchasing an additional 309,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $52.60. The stock had a trading volume of 71,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $62.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,763,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,763,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,428 shares of company stock valued at $783,237 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

