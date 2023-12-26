Liberty Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $212.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,169. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.