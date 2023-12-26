Liberty Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $111.45. 389,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,175. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.