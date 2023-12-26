Liberty Capital Management Inc. Makes New $311,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VBR stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.07. The stock had a trading volume of 207,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,441. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.64.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

