Liberty Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $175,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFEM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.59. 340,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,758. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

