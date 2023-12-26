Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases 779 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.8% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.61. 2,360,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

