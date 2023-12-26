Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 933 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 31.2% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.3% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.37. 309,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,415. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $354.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

