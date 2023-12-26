Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.6% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 885.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,376 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.75. 531,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.