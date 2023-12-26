Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,760 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 498,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 68,173 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 430,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 73.1% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 357,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 150,768 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 344,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

MIY stock remained flat at $11.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 29,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,762. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $12.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 4.94%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.