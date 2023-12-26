Liberty Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.42. The company had a trading volume of 352,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,690. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.04. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $304.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

