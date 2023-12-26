Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSPD shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lightspeed Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cormark raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Director Jean Paul Chauvet sold 11,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total value of C$276,276.00. In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Director Jean Paul Chauvet sold 11,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total value of C$276,276.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-David Saint-Martin sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.83, for a total value of C$186,690.16. Insiders have sold 25,811 shares of company stock valued at $577,286 in the last 90 days. 9.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$26.65 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$16.94 and a one year high of C$26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.42.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

